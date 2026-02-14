Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $293.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $310.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

More Lincoln Electric News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Electric this week:

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.