Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.
Lincoln Electric Stock Performance
NASDAQ LECO opened at $293.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $310.00.
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.
More Lincoln Electric News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Electric this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management laid out a clear long?term target (over $6 billion in 2030 sales) tied to its RISE strategy, signaling structural revenue growth and scope for margin expansion over the next several years. Lincoln Electric targets over $6B in 2030 sales
- Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized automation and disciplined cost control as the drivers behind its guidance, which supports margin resilience even if volumes remain uneven. Investors looking for operating leverage may view this favorably. LECO Q4 Deep Dive: Automation and Cost Discipline
- Positive Sentiment: Reported results showed an EPS beat (company and several outlets report EPS above consensus) and management highlighted record revenue/EPS in the call — a signal of underlying profitability and strong return on equity. That supports valuations tied to earnings growth. LECO Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Several analyst pieces reiterate LECO as a long?term growth story, pointing to RISE execution, recurring consumables revenue and aftermarket exposure as multi?year tailwinds for sales and earnings. Why Lincoln Electric is a top growth stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors can read the full earnings transcript and slide deck for management detail on segmentation, working capital and buyback/capital allocation — useful for modeling but not news by itself. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly below Street estimates (about $1.08B vs. ~$1.09B expected) and management flagged uneven volumes — factors that can trigger short?term profit?taking despite the EPS beat. Lincoln Electric misses Q4 sales expectations
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP results included special charges that reduced reported EPS versus adjusted figures; that can complicate headline comparisons and momentarily weigh sentiment. Company press release with Q4 results
Lincoln Electric Company Profile
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.
Founded in 1895 by John C.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lincoln Electric
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.