Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $775,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 111.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 125.0% during the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.71. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,008 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.