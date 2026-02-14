5,235 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,039,000 after buying an additional 7,917,178 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,679,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,321,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 526,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,233,000 after acquiring an additional 525,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after purchasing an additional 402,667 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $155.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $157.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

