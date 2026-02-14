Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $844,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of USMV opened at $96.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $96.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.