Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR) Trading Down 18.3% – Should You Sell?

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Get Free Report) was down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 68,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 23,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $3.9019 dividend. This represents a $15.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 89.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF ( BATS:AESR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

