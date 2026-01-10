Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Shares Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Energizer Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.3530 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 18,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 36,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3171.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Energizer Resources had a negative net margin of 2,432.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.67%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

Energizer Resources Company Profile

Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) is a mineral exploration and development company focused primarily on the advancement of high-purity graphite projects. The company’s flagship asset is the Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar, where it has delineated a significant measured and indicated resource. Energizer Resources aims to supply natural flake graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries, automotive components, energy storage systems and a variety of industrial applications. Its technical team has completed prefeasibility and definitive feasibility studies, positioning the project for potential commercial production in line with growing demand for sustainable battery materials.

In support of project development, Energizer Resources has pursued offtake memoranda of understanding with downstream processors in Asia and Europe, targeting long-term supply arrangements for graphite concentrate.

