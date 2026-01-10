Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 5,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7150.

Marpai Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 4.66.

Get Marpai alerts:

About Marpai

(Get Free Report)

Marpai Inc is a technology-driven healthcare benefits management company that leverages data analytics and artificial intelligence to optimize health outcomes and control costs for self-insured employers. Its flagship Marpai Health Platform integrates personalized care pathways, advanced member engagement tools and real-time claims analytics. By combining machine learning models with clinical expertise, Marpai identifies risk patterns early and guides members toward cost-effective, high-quality care.

Marpai’s suite of services encompasses underwriting, care coordination, pharmacy benefits management and virtual health coaching, all delivered through a unified digital interface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.