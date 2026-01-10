GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.84. Approximately 181,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 362,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.59.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoldMining Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc is a mineral exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Colombia, Brazil, the United States, Canada, and other regions of the Americas. The principal projects are its La Mina Gold project and its Titiribi Gold-Copper project, located in Colombia, Whistler GoldCopper Project, located in Alaska, United States, Sao Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Para, northeastern Brazil, and Yellowknife Gold Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.