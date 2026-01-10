ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $22.96. 291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

ASICS Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. Headquartered in Kobe, Japan, the company was founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka under the name Onitsuka Co, Ltd. It adopted the ASICS name in 1977, an acronym derived from the Latin phrase “Anima Sana In Corpore Sano” (“A Sound Mind in a Sound Body”), reflecting its long-standing commitment to promoting healthy living through sport.

The company’s primary business activities encompass research, development and production of performance-driven running shoes, cross-training sneakers, sportswear and related accessories.

