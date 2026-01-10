Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.5736 and last traded at $0.5870. Approximately 273,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 563,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5938.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FURY. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Inc is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-quality gold projects in Canada. The company employs modern exploration techniques, including detailed geological modeling and systematic drilling programs, to define and expand mineral resources in established mining districts.

Fury Gold Mines’ flagship asset is the Eau Claire gold project, located approximately 20 kilometres west of Val-d’Or in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec.

