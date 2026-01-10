Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.37 and last traded at GBX 33.37. Approximately 2,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50.

Separately, Panmure Gordon cut their price objective on Artisanal Spirits from GBX 95 to GBX 75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -0.11.

In related news, insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt purchased 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 per share, for a total transaction of £5,999.98. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASC’s purpose is to captivate a global community of whisky adventurers, creating and selling outstanding, limited-edition whiskies and experiences around the world with an ambition to create a high quality, highly profitable and cash generative, premium global business.

Based in Edinburgh, ASC owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), Single Cask Nation (SCN) and J.G. Thomson (JGT). Owning over 18,000 casks primarily comprising Single Malt Scotch Whisky, ASC’s stock includes outstanding whisky (and other spirits) from 150 different distilleries across 20 countries which is sold to members both as individual bottles and whole casks.

With an established global presence in some 30 countries, SMWS operates a direct-to-consumer model (90% of revenue) primarily through e-commerce, in addition to four member rooms in the UK.

