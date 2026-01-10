Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $14.72. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $13.6960, with a volume of 2,261,316 shares traded.
- Positive Sentiment: Large options flow shows bullish speculative positioning — Benzinga reports “smart money” buying significant SGML options (heavy call activity / elevated open interest). That can drive short?term upside or volatility as traders hedge or chase moves. Smart Money Is Betting Big In SGML Options
- Neutral Sentiment: BofA frames the name as a “sell?equivalent” despite improving market sentiment — the note says overall sentiment in lithium has improved but trading inactivity and execution uncertainty persist, a mixed signal for momentum traders. Sigma Lithium cut to sell equivalent at BofA as market sentiment improves but inactivity remains
- Negative Sentiment: BofA turned more bearish — analysts warn unresolved operational delays and liquidity uncertainty limit Sigma’s ability to deliver meaningful near?term production; they argue current share prices assume mining volumes that don’t yet exist, increasing downside risk. Sigma Lithium Stock Prices In Mining Volumes That Don’t Exist Yet, Analyst Says
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage and market reaction dragged the stock — AAII and others note a sharp intraday decline tied to the BofA stance and investor concerns about execution and cash runway, which could pressure sentiment until operational clarity or balance?sheet improvements appear. Why Sigma Lithium Corporation’s (SGML) Stock Is Down 11.81%
Several research firms have issued reports on SGML. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut Sigma Lithium from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sigma Lithium currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $13.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 24.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth about $52,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.
Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.
Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.
