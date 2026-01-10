Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $14.72. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $13.6960, with a volume of 2,261,316 shares traded.

Key Sigma Lithium News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sigma Lithium this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SGML. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut Sigma Lithium from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sigma Lithium currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $13.00.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 24.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth about $52,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

Featured Articles

