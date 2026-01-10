Valvoline $VVV Shares Acquired by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the period. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 41.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Valvoline by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.87.

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $138,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,808.94. The trade was a 6.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $102,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,961.88. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.18. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 72.49% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy?duty vehicles and off?road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick?lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change? (VIOC).

