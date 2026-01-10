Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 16,805 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,108,000 after acquiring an additional 163,167 shares during the last quarter. Invested Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 384.1% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 177,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 140,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.44.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.