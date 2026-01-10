Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 39,617 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,617 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 225.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $126.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

