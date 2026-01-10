Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 124,742 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,013,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $180,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,920,000 after buying an additional 5,653,321 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,238,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,543,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,439 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 144.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,619,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,825,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,825,000 after buying an additional 1,298,817 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.94 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

