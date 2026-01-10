Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF $XSVM Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies. The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the component securities, which comprise the Underlying Index.

