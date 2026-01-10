Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 64,025 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 577,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $25,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $45.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 19.0%.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

