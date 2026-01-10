John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of HPS opened at $14.58 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities, with a primary focus on preferred stocks and similar instruments. As a closed-end fund, HPS issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the New York Stock Exchange, allowing investors to participate in its income strategy through the open market.

The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in preferred securities of U.S.

