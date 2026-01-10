Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,837,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,168 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 5.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $391,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of SPMD stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $60.72.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
