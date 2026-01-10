Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,749 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

