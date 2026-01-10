Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $28,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 14,974.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of RTX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,927,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,425,000 after purchasing an additional 949,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $252.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $196.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

