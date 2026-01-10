Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Buys Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on January 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on December 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/22/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 12/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) on 12/10/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 11/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) on 11/6/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 11/6/2025.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.69.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $105,410,476.14. This trade represents a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

