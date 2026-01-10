World Equity Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,245 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 3.3%

FJUL stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

