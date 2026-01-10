World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 591 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,401,304,000 after buying an additional 250,934 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ASML by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,285,000 after acquiring an additional 72,164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,273.88 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,282.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,075.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $924.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $500.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.80%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,270.67.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

