Visionary Horizons LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after buying an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,567,000 after acquiring an additional 105,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,282,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,832 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

IVV stock opened at $697.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $698.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $683.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

