L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $309.76, but opened at $332.93. L3Harris Technologies shares last traded at $334.0870, with a volume of 822,116 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised L3Harris Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.29.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $43,479,447.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.