Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.61. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 53,831 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

