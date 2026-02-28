Ibex Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,806 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of HRB stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.36.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.36 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 176.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of H&R Block from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on H&R Block from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

Key Headlines Impacting H&R Block

Here are the key news stories impacting H&R Block this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised H&R Block’s FY2026 EPS outlook to $5.00 (from $4.95) and nudged FY2027 to $5.33 (from $5.31), signaling modestly better longer?term profitability expectations. MarketBeat: Zacks estimate changes

Zacks raised H&R Block’s FY2026 EPS outlook to $5.00 (from $4.95) and nudged FY2027 to $5.33 (from $5.31), signaling modestly better longer?term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS forecasts (Q3 2026 to $5.64 from $5.58; Q3 2027 to $5.91 from $5.80), which supports better seasonal operating leverage during peak tax months. MarketBeat: Zacks estimate changes

Zacks increased Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS forecasts (Q3 2026 to $5.64 from $5.58; Q3 2027 to $5.91 from $5.80), which supports better seasonal operating leverage during peak tax months. Positive Sentiment: Zacks reduced the magnitude of expected losses for early?season quarters in its 2028 outlook (Q1 2028 now -$1.22 vs -$1.31; Q2 2028 now -$1.88 vs -$2.08), indicating analysts see less downside than before. MarketBeat: Zacks estimate changes

Zacks reduced the magnitude of expected losses for early?season quarters in its 2028 outlook (Q1 2028 now -$1.22 vs -$1.31; Q2 2028 now -$1.88 vs -$2.08), indicating analysts see less downside than before. Positive Sentiment: H&R Block Canada announced a partnership with Affirm to offer installment payments for tax services — a customer-financing play that can lift service uptake and average ticket in Canadian retail channels. H&R Block Canada taps Affirm to make tax season less taxing

H&R Block Canada announced a partnership with Affirm to offer installment payments for tax services — a customer-financing play that can lift service uptake and average ticket in Canadian retail channels. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full?year EPS remains around $5.25 — Zacks’ tweaks shift some quarterly timing but leave the broader consensus largely intact for now. MarketBeat: Consensus estimates

Consensus full?year EPS remains around $5.25 — Zacks’ tweaks shift some quarterly timing but leave the broader consensus largely intact for now. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed a couple of near?term fourth?quarter forecasts (Q4 2026 cut to $2.40 from $2.49; Q4 2027 to $2.65 from $2.74), which could pressure sentiment around near?term earnings cadence and seasonality. MarketBeat: Zacks estimate cuts

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.