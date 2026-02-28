Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND is Power Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Power Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,081 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 13.1% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Power Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $36,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regimen Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 500,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 72,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,315.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 301,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 298,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

