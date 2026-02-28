GSI Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

GSI Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises approximately 8.9% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.79.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.40. The stock has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 211.43%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

