Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Unum Group accounts for 0.9% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $1,113,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,862,000 after acquiring an additional 219,076 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,516,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 978,937 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,855,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 66.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 760,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 303,500 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.20. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,758. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $326,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,007.36. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,760. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $103.00 price target on Unum Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.