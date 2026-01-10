Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 552.9% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.36. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $144.76.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

