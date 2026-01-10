World Equity Group Inc. Purchases 4,395 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $2,455,929,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,906,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,865 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,523,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,089 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 63.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,085,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,637,000 after buying an additional 1,195,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $121.33 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

