World Equity Group Inc. Purchases 4,395 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $2,455,929,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,906,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,865 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,523,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,089 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 63.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,085,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,637,000 after buying an additional 1,195,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Up 0.6%
NYSE:C opened at $121.33 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.
Key Citigroup News
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised Q4 earnings forecasts ahead of Citigroup’s upcoming report, citing stronger revenue and improved fundamentals that could beat consensus and support multiple expansion. Citigroup Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
- Positive Sentiment: Large, bullish options activity shows institutional “smart money” positioning for an upside move in Citi, a sign of conviction ahead of earnings. Smart Money Is Betting Big In Citigroup Options
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Citigroup’s turnaround — coverage notes that Citi has recovered from deep-value status as profitability and returns on capital have improved, reinforcing investor confidence in the franchise. Citigroup Earnings Preview: The ‘Mess’ That Paid 100% Returns
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsements and coverage (including commentary from CNBC/TV personalities) are reinforcing the “resurrection” narrative and drawing buyer interest. Jim Cramer Says Citigroup Will “Continue Its Resurrection From the Dead”
- Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and regional notes point to stronger deal activity in Asia-Pacific for 2026, which would support fee revenue and investment banking growth. Citigroup predicts strong deal activity in 2026 in Asia Pacific
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings analysis pieces dig into metrics beyond EPS (credit trends, trading, fees), useful for assessing whether the quarter’s beat is durable or one-off. Investors remain focused on those details at the Jan. 14 print. Countdown to Citigroup (C) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market notes (weekly market rundowns) emphasize that bank earnings season and potential Fed rate cuts are key macro drivers for bank stocks generally; Citi benefits if rates stay supportive for net interest income. MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/05 – 01/09
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/market opportunity in Venezuela appears to favor banks with deeper on-the-ground trade finance histories (JPMorgan cited as advantaged), which could limit Citi’s share of new cross-border oil-related financing opportunities. Focus: Banks eye Venezuela investment, JPMorgan seen with advantage
- Negative Sentiment: After a strong rally in 2025, some coverage flags that Citi’s valuation has moved to fair levels versus peers, which may temper near-term upside absent clear earnings acceleration or beats. This Dividend Stock Gained 66% Last Year. Is The 2026 Forecast As Bright?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- Why Trump and Musk suddenly care about Fort Knox
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
- Buy AES Immediately
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.