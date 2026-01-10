Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO Position Boosted by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF makes up about 1.7% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3,902.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 549,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 536,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 683,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 440,468 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,435,000. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,250,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,210,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDMO opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

