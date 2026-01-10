Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

VOO stock opened at $638.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $639.44. The firm has a market cap of $854.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

