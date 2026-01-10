Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $939.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $852.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $783.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $961.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a $604.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $849.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

