Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5%
NYSE:GS opened at $939.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $852.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $783.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $961.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.
Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman expects a one-time ~46-cent per?share boost to Q4 2025 EPS as it exits the Apple Card business and releases $2.48B of loan-loss reserves; the transition to JPMorgan includes markdowns but the reserve release is an immediate earnings tailwind. Goldman Projects 46-Cent EPS Gain in Q4 From Apple Card Transition
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support is piling up — notable price?target raises (Barclays and others) and bullish notes have increased momentum and investor confidence in GS’s earnings trajectory. Barclays Turns More Confident on Goldman Sachs (GS)
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman research continues to move markets in other names (e.g., raising Reliance Industries target), underscoring its influential research franchise but with limited direct impact on GS’s operating results. Goldman Sachs raises Reliance Industries’ share price target ahead of Q3 results next week. Here’s why
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman strategists warn that elevated equity valuations pose downside risk for markets — a macro caveat that can temper appetite for cyclical/risk assets even as GS benefits from its own one?offs and fees. Goldman Strategists Say High Valuations Put Equities at Risk
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flag the upcoming January earnings report as a potential volatility point — some models expect a decline in core earnings (outside the Apple Card reserve release), so results or management commentary could produce near?term swings. Analysts Estimate Goldman Sachs (GS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary questions whether GS’s recent ~66% one?year rally is fully justified — elevated expectations raise the risk of downside if macro or trading revenues soften. Is Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Pricing Reflect Recent 66% One Year Rally Accurately
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a $604.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $849.61.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GS
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- Why Trump and Musk suddenly care about Fort Knox
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
- Buy AES Immediately
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.