Steele Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,795 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $147.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

