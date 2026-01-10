Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Purchased by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.6% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $35,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $197.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $198.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

