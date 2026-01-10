Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,534,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon is preparing a Walmart?style, 225,000 sq. ft. “big?box” store near Chicago that would combine in?person retail with e?commerce fulfillment—an execution play that could broaden margins and omnichannel reach. Amazon’s latest store concept is a Walmart-style supercenter
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy added Novo Nordisk’s oral Wegovy pill (insurance and cash options), expanding pharmacy revenue and recurring prescription flows—a near?term revenue and margin catalyst for the pharmacy business. Amazon Pharmacy starts offering Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy weight-loss pill
- Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum is reviving the AI narrative—analysts point to accelerating AWS revenue, a large backlog and stronger AI demand that could drive margin expansion and re?rate the stock. Will Accelerating AWS Revenue Growth Drive AMZN Stock’s 2026 Rally?
- Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst support and higher price targets (multiple firms reiterating Outperform/Buy and lifting targets) are underpinning investor sentiment ahead of earnings. Amazon Starts 2026 Strong—What It Could Mean for the Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Television and media bullishness: high?profile investors/commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) are publicly optimistic about AMZN’s upside in 2026—supports momentum but is sentiment?driven. Jim Cramer Says He Is “Looking for Amazon to Put Up Much Bigger Gains in 2026”
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory tail risk eased somewhat after reports the EU digital rule overhaul will not impose the strictest new measures on big tech—reduces a headline regulatory overhang. Big Tech spared strict rules in EU digital rule overhaul
- Negative Sentiment: Market noise from reports that Amazon may announce layoffs has pressured the stock at times; a formal announcement would be a near?term negative catalyst despite potential cost savings. Amazon Stock (AMZN) Slips on Layoff Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling headlines and scrutiny of employee productivity/RTO initiatives may create perception issues; heavy insider sales can be viewed unfavorably by some investors. Amazon Stock (AMZN) Opinions on AWS Growth and AI Investments (insider selling summary)
- Negative Sentiment: Merchant complaints about an Amazon AI tool creating orders without sellers’ knowledge surfaced—possible reputational/operational risk if not addressed. Amazon AI tool blindsides merchants by offering products without their knowledge
Shares of AMZN opened at $247.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.73.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, President Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
