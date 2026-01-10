Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $697.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.41. The stock has a market cap of $772.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $698.37.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

