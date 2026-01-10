T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF $TAGG Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report) by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAGG. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 494.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

TAGG opened at $43.14 on Friday. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.27.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities. TAGG was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.