Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,920,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,070,066 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $472,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $4,519,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Long?term upside thesis remains intact — The Motley Fool argues AMD’s recovery and AI exposure support multi?year gains, reinforcing a growth narrative that can attract buy?and?hold investors. Where Will AMD Stock Be in 5 Years?
- Positive Sentiment: Third?party partnerships and CES showcases boost AI credibility — A GlobeNewswire release highlights KunlunMeta’s partnership with AMD at CES, signaling customer interest in AMD accelerators for Chinese AI stacks. Partnerships like this underwrite revenue opportunities in data?center inference. KunlunMeta Partners with AMD to Shine at CES
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market roundup highlight AMD as an AI leader — Weekly market reviews that call out Nvidia and AMD focus investor attention on AMD’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout, supporting demand expectations for MI?series chips. Stock Market Rallies Broadly To Highs; Nvidia, AMD, Bloom Energy In Focus: Weekly Review
- Neutral Sentiment: CES generated broad AI/robotics headlines but mixed investor reaction — CNBC covered CES robot and AI demos that included AMD; media buzz raises profile but doesn’t guarantee immediate orders or margins. Humanoid robots take over CES in Las Vegas as tech industry touts future of AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/opinion pieces debate valuation after pullback — Several articles (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, Zacks) discuss whether a recent pullback leaves AMD attractively priced given a lofty P/E and high growth expectations; these pieces can support both buy and wait?and?see positions. AMD: Golden Buying Opportunity After Sentiment-Driven Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and sentiment?driven selling after CES announcements — Coverage notes a short?term slide as investors rotate out after a big 2025 run; some traders view the CES reveal as underwhelming versus lofty expectations. Why is AMD stock plunging sharply on Thursday?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and noisy social sentiment add caution — Aggregated commentary and data show heavy insider sales and mixed social media reaction to the MI450/Helios launches, which can amplify short?term downside risk even if fundamentals remain strong. Advanced Micro Devices Stock (AMD) Opinions on CES 2026 Announcements
- Negative Sentiment: Debate on whether MI?series hype is priced in — Critical pieces ask if MI450/Helios announcements represent a true breakout or mostly hype, raising execution and competitive risk concerns that could pressure the stock if adoption timelines slip. Advanced Micro Devices: AI Breakout Or Just Hype Around MI450 And Helios?
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7%
AMD stock opened at $203.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.90.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,358 shares of company stock worth $39,229,623. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
