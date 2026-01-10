Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,920,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,070,066 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $472,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $4,519,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.06.

AMD stock opened at $203.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,358 shares of company stock worth $39,229,623. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

