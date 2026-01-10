KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.93 and last traded at $66.90, with a volume of 1906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBCSY. Zacks Research lowered KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays cut KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.91%. Analysts predict that KBC Group SA will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

