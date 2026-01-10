Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 990563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Campbell’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.59.

Campbell’s Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,884.78. The trade was a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,491 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the second quarter worth about $1,154,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Campbell’s by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 521,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell’s

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

