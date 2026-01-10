AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $36,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,902,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,410,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,844,000 after acquiring an additional 133,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,541,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,504,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,663,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,417,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reiterated a Buy on APP with a $775 price target (Mike Hickey, Jan. 6); the coverage note (which cites continued confidence in AppLovin’s growth) reinforces upward analyst momentum and likely contributed to buying interest. Benchmark Reiterates Buy InsiderMonkey Coverage

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.60.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,131,095.72. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $647.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $639.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.56. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

