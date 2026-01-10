Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) CEO John Farahi Sells 1,000 Shares

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) CEO John Farahi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $100,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 553,110 shares in the company, valued at $55,659,459.30. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.99 and a 12-month high of $113.88.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $142.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 199.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc is a publicly traded owner and operator of an integrated casino resort in Reno, Nevada. The company’s flagship property, the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, features a full-service casino floor with table games, slot machines, and sports betting, complemented by a diverse portfolio of amenities. Guests can choose from over 800 rooms and suites, dine at multiple on-site restaurants and bars, unwind at the full-service spa and salon, or enjoy live entertainment in the property’s showroom.

Monarch’s revenue streams are diversified across gaming operations, hotel accommodations, food and beverage services, and convention and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

