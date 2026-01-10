Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213,592 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $59,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

A opened at $148.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.45. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,987.92. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $464,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,811.54. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,962 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

