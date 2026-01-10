Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 861.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.94.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,852.60. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $201.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $218.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.