Narwhal Capital Management Sells 4,132 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 0.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting General Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $353.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $367.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.